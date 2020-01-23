CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

