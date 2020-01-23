CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.82. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $164.11 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.