CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $81,976,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $326.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.11 and its 200-day moving average is $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.03.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

