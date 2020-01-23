CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3,348.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,450 shares of company stock worth $4,154,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.62 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.34.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

