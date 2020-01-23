CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

