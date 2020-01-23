CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

