CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.