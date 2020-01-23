CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.54 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

