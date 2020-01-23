CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

