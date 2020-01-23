CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,823 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.72 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

