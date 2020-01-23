CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 8,967 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 409,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 185,355 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 788,902 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

