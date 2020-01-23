Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,754. The firm has a market cap of $267.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

