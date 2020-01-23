Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.27 per share, with a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 735,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,405,500.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $31,165.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,140,262.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,593 shares of company stock valued at $582,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

