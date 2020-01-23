CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,576,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,485.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,380.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

