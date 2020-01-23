CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

