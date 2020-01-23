CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.85.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$113.26. 322,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI has a 52-week low of C$84.41 and a 52-week high of C$114.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

