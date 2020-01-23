Chainlink (LINK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128.81 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase, IDEX, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Chainlink has a total market cap of $864.65 million and $128.81 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, Radar Relay, COSS, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX and Coinbase. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.