Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

