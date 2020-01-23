Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $510.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.61 and a 200-day moving average of $440.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $279.33 and a 1-year high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

