ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0015 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $17,936.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, BigONE and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073934 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,386.97 or 1.00299773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033705 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC, EXX, LBank, Huobi, OKEx, ZB.COM and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

