Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

