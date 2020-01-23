ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells $55,396.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 639,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 47,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

