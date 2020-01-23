Chesswood Group Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$8.41 and a 12-month high of C$12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.91.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.