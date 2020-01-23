Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

