Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.90 and a 12-month high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

