Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.40. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

