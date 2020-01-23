CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.21 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

