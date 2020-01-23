CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 391,063 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,959.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. Stephens initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

