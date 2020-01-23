CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.64 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 757.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $143.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

