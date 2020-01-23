CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $33,450,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $278.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.95. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

