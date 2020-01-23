CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $4.68 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

