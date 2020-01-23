CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,306,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.