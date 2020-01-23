CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,544 shares of company stock worth $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

