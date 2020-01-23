CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,723 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after buying an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after buying an additional 682,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 640,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $127.89 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

