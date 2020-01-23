CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

CVX stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.