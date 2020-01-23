CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 35,174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,174 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

