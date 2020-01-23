CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $20,203,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

