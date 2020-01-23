CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

NYSE:V opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.36. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

