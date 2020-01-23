Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,950,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

