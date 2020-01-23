CIBC Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$4.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.75. 483,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 75.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In other news, Director Robert Martin Friedland acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,441,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,147,314.05. Also, Director Martie Cloete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,017,997.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,996.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.