CIBC Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.81.

ERO traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.79. 86,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.70. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.92 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

