Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. 51,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 9,277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

