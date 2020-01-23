Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.