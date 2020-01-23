Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $54,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.02. The company had a trading volume of 322,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.