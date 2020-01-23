Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

