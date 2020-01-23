Citigroup Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $263.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $221.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $211.26 on Thursday. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

