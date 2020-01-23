Citrix Systems’ (CTXS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.23 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 204,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

