Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

CTXS stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.18. 15,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

