Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.0231

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, OKEx, Radar Relay and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $15.45 million and $3.23 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, COSS, Liqui, GOPAX, Mercatox, Binance, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Poloniex, ABCC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

