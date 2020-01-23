Clarius Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,380.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

